China has developed an autonomous subway operation system that enables enhanced connectivity between trains, according to Qingdao Metro Group, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

Through wireless communication, the system allows a train to acquire information such as the position and speed of the train ahead, as well as the state of the subway line.

"With the system, it is as if the trains have been equipped with brains and sharp eyes", – said Luo Qingping, deputy chief engineer of Qingdao metro.

"The system can also significantly reduce the impact of equipment failures on subway operations and help deal with emergencies such as fires in a metro station and rail-side equipment failures", – said Fang Shaoxuan, an expert with China Association of Metros.

The system was jointly developed by Qingdao metro and domestic firms including China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation and Shanghai Fuxin Intelligent Transportation Solutions Co. Ltd.

