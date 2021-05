The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Ukraine’s Chargé d'Affaires to protest against an event that took place near the Russian embassy in Kyiv.

The ministry announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine’s Charge d'Affaires in the Russian Federation V. I. Pokotylo was summoned on May 28 to express strong protest in connection with the ongoing provocative actions near the Russian embassy in Kyiv," the ministry said in the statement.

The Russian Federation considers the holding of an event near the Russian embassy on May 26 as a violation of the convention on diplomatic relations by Ukraine.

"Representatives of Ukrainian organizations of a radical nationalist persuasion staged a ‘performance’ during which the central entrance to the embassy was blocked and threats and insults against Russia and the Russian leadership were heard," the statement said.

Russia called on the Chargé d'Affaires to take measures to prevent similar actions in the future and ensure the safety of the diplomatic mission in Kyiv.

The Russian embassy in Kyiv also sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April Russia asked an employee of the Ukrainian embassy to leave the country until April 30 in response to Ukraine’s decision to order a Russian diplomat to leave the country in response to the detention and expulsion of a Ukrainian consul from the Russian Federation.

