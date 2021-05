Digital Transformation Ministry Plans To Create One Of Best Jurisdictions For Development Of Crypto Companies

The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to create one of the best jurisdictions in Ukraine for the development of crypto companies.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"In Ukraine, we are building one of the best jurisdictions for the development of crypto companies. In particular, we offer competitive taxation of transactions with virtual assets and the opportunity to cooperate with the Ukrainian banking system, which is one of the most convenient in the world," said Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT development issues, Oleksandr Borniakov, during the Consensus Crypto State: Ukraine panel discussion.

According to him, Ukraine will be able to take a leading place in the global cryptoeconomics and be an example for other states.

The Consensus 2021 conference is an important event in the global crypto market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, operations with cryptocurrencies are included in the list of subjects of financial monitoring.

