The Coronavirus Vaccination Center will start working at the International Exhibition Center in Kyiv this weekend.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kyiv, as in other regions of the country, vaccination against COVID-19 continues. Tomorrow, on May 29, a large COVID-19 Vaccination Center will start operating on the basis of the International Exhibition Center. This is an example of the interaction of socially responsible business with the city. And I thank the owners of the exhibition center, the Tkachenko brothers for their position and desire to help the city and the state in the fight against coronavirus. At the Vaccination Center on weekends, Kyiv residents who have registered in the Diia application will be vaccinated with CoronaVac vaccine. The vaccine is provided, I recall, by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Klitschko said that more than 113,000 people have already been vaccinated in the capital.

These are mainly medical workers, social workers, teachers involved in external independent testing, Paralympians and people with limited mobility.

They received vaccines previously provided by the Ministry of Health: CoviShield, CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

To date, all doses for primary vaccination have been used, revaccination continues.

Klitschko noted that on May 25, the capital received another batch of CoronaVac vaccine.

20,640 doses will be used to vaccinate Paralympians, law enforcement officers, employees of sanatoriums and residents of Kyiv, who signed up for the waiting list through the Diia application.

He also said that 98 additional stationary vaccination points on the basis of the centers of primary health care of the districts, as well as 15 mobile teams, are operating in Kyiv.

They are staffed by medical workers who have undergone special training.

Also, the city has already trained 10 more mobile teams to work on the Pfizer platform.

They will start vaccination as soon as this vaccine appears in Ukraine in the required quantity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 384 over May 26 to 205,901, and the number of deaths increased by 15 to 5,070.

On May 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 3,306 over May 26 to 2,196,673, and the number of deaths increased by 156 over May 26 to 50,232; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 5.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 14.8%.

According to the report, as of the morning of May 28, a total of 2,196,673 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 50,232 fatal cases; 2,020,216 people had recovered.

On May 27, a total of 3,306 new disease cases were recorded, 156 people died, and 13,298 people recovered.

Therefore, as of May 27, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (3,306 vs 13,298).

As of the morning of May 28, the overall number of currently coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine was 126,225, down 7,4% over May 27.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (205,901), Kharkiv region (146,435), and Odesa region (139,242).

