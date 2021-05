Bulgaria Allows Entry To Ukrainians In June-July With Coronavirus Test Or Vaccination

Bulgaria allowed entry in June-July to Ukrainians who were tested for coronavirus or completed vaccination against COVID-19.

This is stated in the message of the consular department of the Ukrainian Embassy in Bulgaria on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From June 1 to July 31, 2021, citizens of Ukraine are allowed to enter the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria if they have one of the necessary documents," the statement reads.

For entry, a vaccination certificate can be provided, which is completed 14 days before the trip.

Instead, a negative PCR test made 72 hours before the border crossing can be submitted, or an express santigen test made 48 hours before.

Also, a positive PCR or express test result, demonstrating that the tourist has been ill within 180 days prior to travel, is also suitable.

Children under 5 are exempt from these requirements.

These requirements also do not apply to those traveling through the territory of Bulgaria in transit.

