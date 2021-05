Serhii Kuyun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group, states that Belarus has suspended the supply of A-95 gasoline to Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The worst decision that Belarusians could have taken in the current situation is to close the supply of A-95 gasoline to Ukraine, where their product has 50% of the market. On the other hand, there is another signal to us, the third this spring," Kuyun wrote.

At the same time, he added that negotiations on the supply of gasoline are still ongoing.

Kuyun also stressed that now Ukraine needs to supply 50,000 tons of A-95 gasoline.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine terminated flights with Belarus from 00:00 a.m. on May 26.

On May 23, Belarusian air traffic controllers reported about the mining of a Ryanair aircraft, which was en route from Athens (Greece) to Vilnius (Lithuania), so that it had to make a forced landing in Minsk, accompanied by a MiG-29 combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

After landing in Belarus, law enforcers detained the founder of the opposition channel NEXTA in Telegram, Roman Protasevich, and his girlfriend.

