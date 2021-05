Cabinet Bans Use Of Ukrainian Airspace By Aircraft Registered In Belarus From May 29

During an extraordinary meeting on May 28, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a protocol decision banning the use of the airspace of Ukraine by aircraft registered in the registers of Belarus.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the situation that developed on May 23, 2021 during the Athens - Vilnius Ryanair flight, and in order to ensure the safety of flights and passengers, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Aviation Service together with the UkSATSE state enterprise, taking into account the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers from May 25, 2021, it was instructed to establish a corresponding ban from 00:00 a.m. on May 29, 2021," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Aviation Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in accordance with the norms of international law, must inform the relevant authorities of Belarus about this ban.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has terminated flights with Belarus from May 26.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources