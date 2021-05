Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko states that Ukraine can become an exporter of electricity.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine has every opportunity to become an exporter of electricity. For this it is necessary to develop its own capacities. This applies not only to the completion of two power units of the Khmelnytskyi NPP, but also to the development of generation based on renewable energy sources (RES), highly mobile generation and energy storage systems. The Ministry is actively working on incentives for the development of these areas," Haluschenko wrote.

He also welcomed the decision of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) regarding the ban on the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus until October 2021.

Besides, Haluschenko stressed that the disconnection from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus is a planned step within the framework of the integration of the Ukrainian energy system into the European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, the Energy Commission banned the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus until October.

According to the former interim Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko, in order not to import electricity from Russia and Belarus in the heating season 2021/2022, it is necessary to repair the power units of thermal and nuclear power plants (TPP and NPP) in time, as well as to synchronize with the European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators.

