The Kyiv International Airport is hoping to receive compensation from the government for its losses resulting from the ban on flights from/to Belarus.

The airport announced this in a statement, citing its Board Chairman Denys Kostrzhevskyi, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kyiv International Airport unites with the entire democratic world in supporting sanctions on anti-democratic regimes. However, we hope that the government will provide for some compensation after making such decisions that will inflict losses on some enterprises, particularly airports," Kostrzhevskyi is quoted as saying.

According to the statement, the Kyiv International Airport pays a monthly land lease tax of UAH 2.5 million every year.

"Partial exemption from the tax would compensate us for the loss of the profit that we expected to make in this post-COVID year of recovery," said Kostrzhevskyi.

According to the statement, preliminary data indicates that the airport will lose about UAH 7 million because of the cancellation of flights on the Minsk – Kyiv – Minsk route.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine banned flights from/to Belarus from 12:00 a.m. on May 26.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources