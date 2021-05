Anti-Terrorist Exercises Will Be Held At Facilities Of Kyivskyi Metropoliten On May 27-28

Anti-terrorist exercises will be held at the facilities of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten utility company on May 27-28.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"On the night of May 27-28, the Coordination Group of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Kyiv and Kyiv region, with the organizational support of the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the SSU, will conduct planned anti-terrorist exercises in the capital," the statement reads.

The trainings will take place at night in Shevchenkivskyi district at several facilities of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten utility company with the participation of units of the National Police, National Guard, State Emergency Service, Kyiv Emergency Rescue Service, Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine, and state authorities.

During the exercise, it is possible to temporarily restrict the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, and to check identity documents.

The SBU calls on guests and residents of the capital to remain calm, to treat with understanding possible restrictions and inconveniences, to properly respond to the lawful actions of law enforcement officers.

It is noted that all actions will take place within the framework of the current legislation.

Citizens are asked to comply with the rules of personal safety and in case of detection of suspicious objects or means of destruction, receipt of information about intentions to carry out sabotage and terrorist activities or other illegal actions, call the hotline of the Main Directorate of the SSU in Kyiv and Kyiv region (044) 253-06-71 or call 102.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted anti-terrorist exercises in the Black Sea aquatic area, in Odesa region.

