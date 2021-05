Introduction Of Funded Pension System Within 10-15 Years Will Provide Investment Resource Of USD 50 Billion -

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that the introduction of a funded pension system within 10-15 years will provide an investment resource of USD 50 billion.

He announced this during the UkraineInvest Talks Dnipro international investment forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within 10-15 years in developed countries, for Ukraine this is no exception, the introduction of a funded pension system should provide an investment resource in the amount of approximately USD 50 billion. Actually, these will be the resources accumulated in state pension funds," the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that the bill on the introduction of a funded pension system is already ready and will soon be considered in the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna hopes that the Verkhovna Rada will adopt in the first reading bills on the introduction of a funded pension system by July.

