The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - OSCE - Russia), the first President (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk believes that after the closure of air links with Belarus, a new negotiating platform for the TCG should be found.

He announced this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“This is becoming obvious. Even airplanes will no longer operate flights to Belarus. We cannot get there simply. Considering the current situation, the dictatorial policy that the self-proclaimed President Lukashenko is brazenly demonstrating, it is clear that we must look for another site,” he said.

What it can be, Kravchuk is not yet ready to say.

"We will consult. But we have long understood that the world is a global structure. Therefore, any problems in Belarus affect Ukraine in one way or another. Since Belarus today is not only a neighbor of Ukraine, but becomes a satellite of Russia, this situation can negatively affect the processes inside Ukraine and the situation in Donbas. Therefore, we will closely monitor the situation on the borders not only with Russia, but also with Belarus," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) held a tough exchange of views on the parties to the negotiations to return to the ceasefire in Donbas during a videoconference.

