Poroshenko Did Not Come For Interrogation At SSU In Case Of MPs Medvedchuk And Kozak, He Summoned Again On May

Former President Petro Poroshenko did not come for interrogation at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in the case against Members of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform - For Life faction), he was summoned again on May 31.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko was summoned as a witness.

The SSU investigators summoned Poroshenko for interrogation with the aim of a comprehensive, complete and impartial investigation of the circumstances of the criminal proceedings.

Despite the fact that Poroshenko did not appear for interrogation, he was summoned to it again.

Re-interrogation date - May 31, 03:00 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Crimea to Medvedchuk and Kozak.

Kozak was put on the wanted list, and a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen for Medvedchuk.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources