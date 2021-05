Universal Pictures' "F9: The Fast Saga" saw its total ticket sales in China top 1 billion yuan (about 156 million U.S. dollars), becoming the second foreign film to achieve the milestone this year after "Godzilla vs Kong.", The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The newest chapter in the Fast and Furious action franchise continued to dominate China's box office since its release on May 21, though its estimated total revenue from its China run has been downgraded by box office tracker Maoyan to around 1.5 billion yuan from over 2 billion yuan.

The previous two entries in the series, "The Fate of the Furious" (2017) and "Furious 7" (2015), grossed 2.67 billion yuan and 2.42 billion yuan in China, respectively.

"Godzilla vs Kong," the new chapter in the cinematic monsterverse, currently ranks third on China's 2021 box office chart with a total revenue of 1.23 billion yuan, data by the China Movie Data Information Network shows.

