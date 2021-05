The second leg of the "A Date with China" international media tour reached Fuzhou in East China's Fujian province on Tuesday after wrapping up a weeklong Xinjiang visit.



Three Lanes and Seven Alleys Historic District, covering an area of 39.8 hectares, is named for the well-preserved ancient city layout with three lanes on the west and seven alleys on the east. This neighborhood layout began in the 4th century, took shape in the 10th century, and had flourished for 3 centuries since the 1600s. The neighborhood still maintains the original look, with exquisite houses along the interconnecting lanes.



The Xindian Ancient Town Relics Park, located in the north of Fuzhou, used to be the settlement of the ancestors of the Min people. It displays the culture of Minyue which is the beginning of Fujian's history.



Fushan Suburban Park features 20 kilometers of walking trails and takes the form of a string to link up 36 key scenic spots on the three mountains along the way, thus offering tourists mountain, river and city views.

Besides Fuzhou, the four-day tour will also take foreign journalists and internet celebrities in China to Ningde, Nanping and Quanzhou, focusing on Fujian's achievements in poverty alleviation, conservation, rural development and cultural preservation.

Watch this video to explore Fuzhou.

