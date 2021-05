Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that Ukraine plans to launch digital passports/vaccination certificates from July.

He said this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Union is in fact at the final stage of agreeing on passports/vaccination certificates, their availability will be a prerequisite for traveling in Europe, so Ukraine acts in sync with European partners - and the launch of our digital certificates is scheduled for early July," the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that these certificates will be valid in Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the G20 countries support the introduction of vaccination passports for tourists.

