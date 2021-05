Kharkiv To Appeal Against Court Decision On Abolition Of Regional Status Of Russian Language

The Kharkiv City Council will appeal against the decision of the Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court, which satisfied the claim for the recognition of the decision of the City Council, which granted the Russian language a regional status in the city, as unlawful and invalid.

The press service of the City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We recognize the Ukrainian language as the state language, we hold meetings of executive committees and sessions in Ukrainian. But almost 80% of Kharkiv residents speak Russian, and it is their right is to communicate in the language that suits them," said Ihor Terekhov, the secretary of the Kharkiv City Council.

According to him, now lawyers are preparing a substantiated appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court satisfied the claim to declare illegal and invalid the decision of the city council, which granted the Russian language the status of a regional language in the city.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources