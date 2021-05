The Dragon Capital Fiala company acquired 100% of the corporate rights of the Ukrainska Pravda publication.

Dragon Capital has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The founding editor of the online publication Ukrainska Pravda, Aliona Prytula, and the director general of Dragon Capital, Tomas Fiala, today announced the conclusion of an agreement, under which 100% of the corporate rights to the publication and all its assets are transferred to the Dragon Capital group of companies," the statement reads.

The parties also agreed that the editorial policy of the publication and approaches to work will remain unchanged.

“By analogy with the NV project (Novoe Vremia), we will continue the practice of non-interference of the owner in the editorial policy of the Ukrainska Pravda and are happy to announce the signing of the corresponding document, which will be freely available on the website of Ukrainska Pravda,” Fiala said.

It is noted that the team of Ukrainska Pravda, headed by editor-in-chief Sevhil Musayeva, will continue to work in the same format as before, in close cooperation with Aliona Prytula, who will continue to act as the founding editor.

Ukrainska Pravda is one of the largest Ukrainian media outlets.

The publication was founded in April 2000 by journalist Georgy Gongandze.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dragon Capital is one of the largest groups of companies in Ukraine that operates in the field of direct investment and financial services, providing a full range of investment banking and brokerage services for corporate and private clients.

The company was founded in 2000 and has many years of successful experience in direct investments in Ukraine.

