The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy initiates the relaxation of quarantine restrictions in the field of culture and tourism.

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, at the Cabinet of Ministers, I announced a protocol decision worked out by the Ministry of Culture together with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It concerns amending the Cabinet of Ministers resolution of December 9, 2020, No. 1236, on the relaxation of quarantine requirements in the field of culture and tourism," Tkachenko wrote.

Depending on the epidemic situation and zoning, in particular, the following relaxations of quarantine restrictions in the field of culture are provided:

- expanding opportunities for holding concerts, mass, cultural events;

- permission to work for various types of accommodation facilities;

- removal of temporary restrictions for catering establishments and self-isolation of Ukrainian citizens;

- permission to cross the border by foreigners of certain countries.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Culture preliminarily plans that these or some of these points will operate subject to a negative test for the coronavirus or if there is a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination against the coronavirus infection from visitors, organizers, etc.

Tkachenko stressed that detailed proposals for substantive changes to the resolution have already been formed.

"We are in the process of agreeing on them and in dialogue with the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko. In the near future we look forward to their consideration," the minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicts an extension of the coronavirus quarantine until August.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources