Belavia Airlines (Belarus) canceled flights to/from Ukraine from May 26 to August 25.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the ban on flights by the Ukrainian authorities, Belavia is forced to cancel flights to/from Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv from May 26 to August 25, 2021," the statement reads.

Also on May 25, night flights B2 847 to Kyiv (departure at 10:40 p.m.) and B2 833 to Odesa (departure at 11:40 p.m.) were canceled.

It is noted that passengers who purchased tickets for the indicated dates will be able to return their full cost without penalties or change the date of departure during the validity of the ticket.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has terminated flights with Belarus from May 26.

On May 23, Belarusian air traffic controllers reported about the alleged mining of a Ryanair airplane, which was en route from Athens (Greece) to Vilnius (Lithuania), so that it would be forced to land in Minsk.

After landing in Belarus, law enforcers detained the founder of the opposition channel NEXTA in Telegram Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend.

