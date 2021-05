The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities has banned electric energy import from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus until October 1.

The said decision was taken at the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, May 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Energy Commission also limited the capacity for electric energy import to Ukraine.

The said measures will not cover the following power lines: Power Line-110 kV Dobrianka – Terekhovka; Power Line 110 kV Slavutych - Komarin; Power Line -35 kV Kortelysy - Mokrany; Power Line -0.4 kV Koshary - Ritets.

Energy Commission Chairperson Valerii Tarasiuk said that the Commission is planning to prolong the ban on the electric energy import after October 1.

The resolution will take effect the day it is taken on and will stay in force until October 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko had requested the Energy Commission to ban electric energy import from Russia and Belarus.

