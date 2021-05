Former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, states that in 2015 then U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden, blocked the appointment of then deputy prosecutor general, Roman Hovda, as the head of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

Shokin wrote this in his book Nonfictional Stories of Joe Biden’s International Corruption in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The book was completed in 2020, however, it was internationally presented in Belgium recently.

Shokin said that then they came to a compromise: to remove Hovda and Kasko and pick among Nazar Kholodnytskyi and Maksym Hryschuk.

As a result, Kholodnytskyi was appointed to the post.

Shokin expresses his confidence that today, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have already discredited themselves before the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2020, Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, resigned.

He had been appointed to the post as a result of a tender in November 2015.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources