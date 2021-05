U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group slumped 18.29 percent and 17.14 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of NIO and Pinduoduo advanced 5.37 percent and 0.87 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks finished higher, buoyed by overall strength in tech shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.14 points, or 0.54 percent, to 34,393.98. The S&P 500 was up 41.19 points, or 0.99 percent, to 4,197.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 190.18 points, or 1.41 percent, to 13,661.17.

The Cboe Volatility Index widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, dipped 8.68 percent to 18.4.

