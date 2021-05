People wait to be admitted in front of the tourist service center at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Mengqi.

China plans to improve the international competitiveness and influence of its tourism services, according to a recent guideline from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The guideline highlights a total of 29 tasks in six aspects, including incubating and developing tourism services brands, drafting tourism-related standards, nurturing talent in the tourism sector, as well as strengthening the protection of rights and interests of tourists.

China will work to solve a series of prominent problems in the tourism services sector to enhance public satisfaction while providing more high-quality tourism services, and make the country's tourism services distinctive representatives of its services sector by 2025, the guideline noted.

