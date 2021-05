The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has conducted anti-terrorist exercises in the Black Sea in Odesa region.

The Security Service of Ukraine’s press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Large-scale anti-sabotage exercises have been held in Odesa region under the coordination of the SSU. The purpose of the exercises was to improve interagency cooperation during anti-terrorist operations at high-risk facilities and transport infrastructure," the statement said.

The participants in the exercises practiced a set of joint actions to identify and localize intruders, free hostages, and eliminate the potential consequences of emergencies.

Based on the results of the exercises, recommendations were developed to improve the operating procedures of units involved in anti-terrorist measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, anti-terrorist exercises were held in Ternopil region at the end of April.

