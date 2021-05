The National Police officers detained in Zakarpattia region a citizen of Armenia Garnik Manukyan, who fell under sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Migration Service of Zakarpattia region.

"In pursuance of the NSDC decision of May 14, employees of the Zakarpattia Migration Service, together with employees of the Strategic Investigation Department in Zakarpattia region of the Strategic Investigation Department of the National Police, found an Armenian citizen, who is on the sanctions list of persons under No. 600, in Uzhhorod," the statement reads.

The Migration Service canceled the residence permit for the foreigner, and a decision is being made to forcibly expel him from Ukraine.

"This is due to the fact that the actions of this person pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine, the security of public order, which is necessary for the protection of health, protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of Ukraine," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two Chechens who fought as volunteers in Donbas and fell under the sanctions of the National Security Council are being prosecuted in Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against 557 thieves in law and 111 foreigners - crime bosses.

