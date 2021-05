President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the Verkhovna Rada increase the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by 11,000 people from 250,000 to 261,000 people, including military personnel from 204,000 to 215,000.

This is stated in the bill No. 5558 "On Amending Article 1 of the “Law On the Number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" regarding the increase in the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the Law of Ukraine "On the Foundations of National Resistance", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill was registered on May 25.

"To approve the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an amount not exceeding 261,000 people, including 215,000 military personnel," the bill proposes.

The current version of the law provides for the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an amount not exceeding 250,000 people, including 204,000 military personnel.

The goals and objectives of the bill are to increase the number of the Armed Forces in order to create and ensure the functioning of a separate kind of forces - the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces, as well as the development of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces in the interests of forming a resistance movement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2015, the Verkhovna Rada established the number of the Armed Forces up to 250,000 people.

