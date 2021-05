Kyiv Sikorsky Airport Will Lose 10% Of Passenger Flow And Revenue From Ban On Flights To Belarus

The Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky will lose 10% of the passenger flow and revenue after the ban imposed on flights to Belarus.

Airport Board of Directors Chairperson, Denys Kostrzhevskyi, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kostrzhevskyi added that the airport supports the Government’s decision to ban all flights to Belarus, however, the Government is expected to provide some compensation to the air companies.

Besides, he noted that the air companies will offer their clients to change the flights to satisfy their demand.

Kostrzhevskyi said that the passenger flow from/to Belarus had made 2,000-3,000 passengers a month, and whole 10,000-15,000 a month before the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that one Belavia flight is expected tonight at 11:40 p.m., however, it is unknown how that plane would go back.

At the same time, there has been no information about any cancellation of the flight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is terminating air communication with the Republic of Belarus from May 26.

