Internet banking Privat24 has introduced a service of instant money transfers by phone number.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"PrivatBank has launched money transfers by the phone number in the Privat24 mobile bank. Now the sender does not need to find out the recipient's card number in order to send the transfer. And the recipient no longer needs to transfer the card number - only the phone number," the statement reads.

It is noted that to start using the service "Transfer of funds by phone", you need to update the Privat24 mobile application, select the card and go to the "Payment settings" menu, select the default card, then select the service "Enable transfers by phone".

Then, to transfer money by phone in Privat24 mobile app, you need to go to services, click "Transfer to card" and in the window that appears, select the recipient from the phone book.

In turn, the money will go to the recipient online.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Privat24 Internet banking introduced the service of instant transfers from Mastercard cards of any country in the world.

