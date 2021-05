Ukraine Will Terminate Air Communication With Belarus From May 26

Ukraine is ceasing air communication with the Republic of Belarus from May 26.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Ukrainian air companies and planes will be prohibited from conducting flights in the airspace of Belarus.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has also urged to stop registering passengers moving from/to Belarus at the customs departments of airports.

Shmyhal noted that the situation with the compulsory landing of a Ryanair company plane in Minsk was in violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

According to him, the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers is aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and passengers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, Belarusian dispatchers reported alleged mine aboard of the Ryanair plane heading to Vilnius (Lithuania) from Athens (Greece) to make it land in Minsk.

After the landing in Belarus, law enforcers detained founder of the NEXTA Telegram opposition channel Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend.

