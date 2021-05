China saw steady growth in renewable energy capacity. Photo by: Xinhua/Zhao Ge.

China saw steady growth in renewable energy capacity. Photo by: Xinhua/Zhao Ge.

China saw steady growth in renewable energy capacity in the first four months of the year, data from the National Energy Administration showed, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

As of the end of April, the country's installed power generation capacity totaled 2.23 billion kilowatts, increasing 9.5 percent year on year, the data showed.

Wind and solar farms saw capacity reach 290 million kilowatts and 260 million kilowatts, respectively, up 34.6 percent and 24.3 percent.

China is forging ahead in renewable energy development amid its transition to a low-carbon economy.

The country has announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources