Ukraine May Increase Grain And Oilseeds Harvest By 19% To Record-Breaking 100 Million Tons In 2021 - Agrarian

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food forecasts that grain and oilseed crops could grow 19% to a record-breaking 100 million tons in 2021 compared to 2020.

This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leschenko during the Ukraine 30. Earth All-Ukrainian Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have all the prerequisites that this year we can set an absolute record and harvest 100 million tons of grain and oilseeds,” he said.

Leschenko also said that this year it is expected to fully adopt legislation that introduces the mechanism of agricultural insurance.

Besides, according to him, today the Cabinet of Ministers will adopt a resolution on the establishment of the State Agency for Land Reclamation and Fisheries.

Thus, control over land irrigation will be assigned to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ukrainian Grain Association published a forecast according to which the harvest of grain and oilseeds will grow by 14.5% or 12.2 million tons to 96.2 million tons in the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022) compared to the 2020/2021 crop.

In March, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture forecasted an increase in the harvest of cereals and legumes by 14.7% or 9.6 million tons to 75.1 million tons in 2021 compared to 2020.

