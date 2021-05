Wizz Air (Hungary) has changed the route of the Kyiv-Tallinn flight to avoid the airspace of Belarus.

The press service of the airline has announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Wizz Air decided to change the route from Kyiv to Tallinn in order to avoid the airspace of Belarus,” Wizz Air said.

It concerns flight W66285 (the plane took off from the Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky at 11:26 a.m.).

When asked by a journalist about how long the airline's planes will avoid flying over the territory of Belarus, the press service replied that Wizz Air continues to monitor the situation.

On May 23, Belarusian air traffic controllers reported about the alleged mining of a Ryanair airplane, which was en route from Athens (Greece) to Vilnius (Lithuania), so that it would be forced to land in Minsk.

After landing in Belarus, law enforcement officers detained the founder of the opposition channel NEXTA in Telegram Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that forcing the Athens-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk was categorically unacceptable, and any violations of the rules of international transport should have consequences.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the inter-factional association of the Verkhovna Rada "For Democratic Belarus" stands for the termination of diplomatic ties with Belarus in connection with the detention of the Belarusian opposition leader Roman Protasevich.

