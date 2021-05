The Servant of the People party expelled Member of Parliament Yevhen Shevchenko from its faction.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service on the party's website.

"Member of Parliament Yevhen Shevchenko was expelled from the Servant of the People faction. The corresponding decision was made by a majority vote," the statement reads.

It is noted that the required number of signatures of the faction members for the exclusion of Shevchenko has already been collected.

According to the statement, soon the documents on the exclusion will be transferred to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada for announcement in the session hall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Shevchenko (Servant of the People) was expecting to be expelled from the faction after collecting the signatures of the MPs and intended to create his own political project.

