The inter-factional association of the Verkhovna Rada For Democratic Belarus stands for the termination of diplomatic ties with Belarus in connection with the arrest of the Belarusian opposition leader Roman Protasevich.

Oleksii Honcharenko, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Statement of the inter-factional association of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine For Democratic Belarus on the arrest of the Belarusian opposition leader Roman Protasevich ... For the time, while the power in Belarus is being coerce held by dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko: to officially recognize the Belarusian regime as a threat to international security; to stop any diplomatic contacts with the Belarusian regime, except in matters of refugees and political prisoners," Honcharenko wrote.

He also called for an immediate end to the import of electricity from Belarus; stop any air traffic with Belarus or over Belarus; prepare a new package of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council on regime figures, including Aleksandr Lukashenko; officially call Lukashenko "the self-proclaimed president of Belarus" and use this definition in official documentation.

Besides, he called on representatives of the international community and all democratic countries to join these demands and support a tough reaction against the Lukashenko regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Ministry demanded the release of the detained Belarusian opposition leader Protasevich.

