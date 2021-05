President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the Verkhovna Rada define the concept of indigenous people and to legislate that such in Ukraine are Crimean Tatars, Karaites and Krymchaks.

This is stated in the bill No. 5506 of May 15 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, an indigenous people is an autochthonous ethnic community that has formed on the territory of Ukraine, is a bearer of a distinctive language and culture, has traditional social, cultural or representative bodies, has a self-awareness of itself as an indigenous people, is an ethnic minority in the population and does not have its own public education outside the state.

"The indigenous peoples of Ukraine, which formed on the territory of the Crimean peninsula, are the Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks," the document reads.

The bill proposes to guarantee the cultural, educational, linguistic and informational rights of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, the rights of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine to sustainable development.

The document also guarantees the right of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine to legal protection from any actions aimed, including: at deprivation of ethnicity, assimilation, forced resettlement and discrimination.

Indigenous peoples, according to the bill, also have the right to determine their national symbols and the procedure for its application within the framework of the legislation of Ukraine, in particular, they are given the right to create their own educational institutions in which they can study their languages, history and culture.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine should put an end to the issue of legislative definition of the status of the Crimean Tatar people as an indigenous people.

On May 18, Zelenskyy announced that he was introducing a law on indigenous peoples as an urgent matter for parliament.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources