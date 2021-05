The Cabinet of Ministers announced a competitive selection of four members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company from June 1.

This is evidenced by the order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated May 19, No. 494-r, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To announce a competitive selection of candidates for the posts of four independent members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company," the statement reads.

It is noted that this clause of the Cabinet of Ministers’ decree comes into force from June 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed member of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Robert Bensh.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers reappointed five members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for one year.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

