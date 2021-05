Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova said that the so-called "Supreme Court of Crimea" sentenced Ukrainian citizen Ivan Yatskin to 11 years in prison for allegedly collecting and transferring information to Ukraine that constitutes a state secret of Russia.

She wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, once again controlled by the Russian occupation authorities, the so-called “Supreme Court of Crimea” handed down an illegal sentence to a citizen of Ukraine Ivan Yatskin in a fabricated criminal case for allegedly “collecting and transferring information to Ukraine that constitutes a state secret of Russia.” Ivan Yatskin was sentenced to 11 years in prison with serving a sentence in a strict regime colony, and after the expiration of the term – to 1 year of restriction of the freedom of administrative supervision," Denisova wrote.

She also noted that this verdict is a demonstration of systemic political repression by the occupation authorities against the citizens of Ukraine, who freely express their pro-Ukrainian position in the occupied Crimea.

Besides, she called on the international community to respond to the illegal trial and increase pressure on the Russian Federation to protect the rights of citizens who remained in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, Denisova stated that a Ukrainian soldier had been sentenced in Crimea to 3.5 years in prison.

