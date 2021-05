President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the Global Health Summit on Friday via video link from Beijing, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The summit was organized by Italy, the holder of the G20 presidency, in partnership with the European Commission.

"Political manipulation would not serve COVID-19 response, and it would only disrupt international cooperation against the virus and bring greater harm to people around the world", – Xi said.

"The pandemic is yet another reminder that we humanity rise and fall together with a shared future," – Xi said.

Xi called for championing the vision of building a global community of health for all, tiding over the trying time through solidarity and cooperation, and firmly rejecting any attempt to politicize, label or stigmatize the virus.

President Xi Jinping said the COVID-19 pandemic is an extensive test of the global health governance system, calling for improving the global disease prevention and control system.

Xi said China will provide an additional $3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries.

"Having supplied 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world, China will provide still more vaccines to the best of its ability", – Xi said.

President Xi said China supports its vaccine companies in transferring technologies to other developing countries and carrying out joint production with them.

"Having announced support for waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, China also supports the World Trade Organization and other international institutions in making an early decision on this matter", – Xi said.

China proposes setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation for vaccine-developing and producing countries, companies and other stakeholders to explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

China has honored its commitment to helping world fight COVID-19:

- China has provided free vaccines to more than 80 developing countries in urgent need and exported vaccines to 43 countries;

- China has provided more than 280 billion masks, 3.4 billion protective suits and 4 billion testing kits to the world;

- China is fully implementing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative for Poorest Countries and has so far put off debt repayment exceeding $1.3 billion, the highest deferral amount among G20 members.

