The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, which selected for Member of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk (the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) round-the-clock house arrest.

The court made such a decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Court of Appeal thus rejected the appeal of the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) and Medvedchuk's defense.

Besides, the court denied the MPs of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction in taking Medvedchuk on bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Medvedchuk's defense had previously appealed against his round-the-clock house arrest.

