Servant Of The People Political Council Reprimands MP Tyschenko For Party During Lockdown

The political council of the Servant of the People party has reprimanded Member of the Verkhovna Rada from their faction Mykola Tyschenko for a party in a hotel during the lockdown.

Member of the Rada Oleksandr Kachura announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"It was (the announcement of the reprimand) at the party's political council," he said.

This decision was made by the party leadership on May 19.

Kachura noted that the Servant of the People has two punishments: a reprimand and expulsion from the party.

The reprimand given to Tyschenko is a warning without penalties.

"Not yet (they have not blocked his right to vote for some time). A reprimand is a warning," Kachura said.

On the website of the Servant of the People party, after the meeting of the faction on April 22, where this issue was discussed, it was indicated that Tyschenko must pay the maximum fine for violation, and the political council of the party would determine the final decision regarding the MP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police will not fine the Fairmont hotel in Kyiv for the party of MP Tyschenko during the lockdown.

