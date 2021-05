The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is calling on the House of Representatives and the Congress of the United States to impose sanctions against Nord Stream AG, the key participant in the Nord Stream-2 project.

A total of 292 parliamentary members backed the respective draft resolution 5520, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In its address, the Verkhovna Rada states that the implementation of Nord Stream 2 project will finally "untie the hands" of Russia and allow further Russian military invasion in the east of Ukraine.

Despite this, the completion of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline continues in the territory of the European Union member states.

At the same time, it is noted that the previously imposed sanctions, as well as the threat of their application under the current American legislation, forced a number of companies to withdraw from the project and actually suspended its implementation for more than one year.

It is indicated that the Rada highly appreciates the categorical position of the United States against the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 and a clear understanding of the consequences of this project for Ukraine and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

At the same time, the Rada expresses concern that the report of the Congress submitted by the U.S. Department of State on May 19 and the proposed additional sanctions do not provide for measures against the key company - a participant in Nord Stream 2 - Nord Stream AG.

Ukrainian parliamentarians are convinced that the only long-term mechanism for ensuring that Russia does not use Nord Stream 2 as an energy weapon is to completely block the possibility of its completion and commissioning.

The Parliament calls on the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to use all the available tools provided for by American law to completely and irreversibly stop the construction of the gas pipeline within the framework of the Nord Stream 2 project by applying blocking sanctions against all participants in this Russian geopolitical project, including Nord Stream AG.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States refused to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 operator.

