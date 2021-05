The Supreme Court found the former chief of staff - first deputy head of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), Major General Viktor Nazarov, innocent of official negligence, which led to the crash of the Il-76 plane over the airfield in Luhansk in June 2014, and overturned the decision of the Pavlohradskyi court of Dnipropetrovsk region, which sentenced him to seven years imprisonment, as well as the decision of the court of appeal, which upheld this decision.

The lawyer Vitalii Pohosian and the press service of the Supreme Court announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Supreme Court found Nazarov innocent and acquitted him," Pohosian said.

The Supreme Court ruled on the Nazarov case on May 21.

"On May 21, 2021, the Cassation Court of the Supreme Court, following the results of the consideration of the Nazarov case on charges of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code, canceled the court decisions and dismissed the criminal proceedings due to the absence of a criminal offense in Nazarov's act," the press service of the court told Ukrainian News Agency.

The cassation court's decision was motivated by the fact that, on the basis of the factual circumstances of the case established by the courts, their conclusion that Nazarov had the opportunity to prevent a terrorist act, as a result of which the Il-76-MD plane was shot down and 49 servicemen were killed, was incorrect.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Court of Appeal of Dnipropetrovsk region upheld the decision of the Pavlohradskyi court of Dnipropetrovsk region, which sentenced Nazarov to seven years in prison for official negligence that led to the crash of the Il-76 plane in 2014.

In 2017, the Pavlohradskyi court of Dnipropetrovsk region sentenced Nazarov to seven years in prison in this case.

According to the prosecution, Nazarov, being the deputy head of the ATO, did not take into account the information of the Security Service of Ukraine about the threat of shelling and allowed a special operation to deliver a company of military personnel to the Luhansk airport on June 14, 2014.

As a result, the Il-76 military transport plane was shot down by militants, 49 people were killed.

