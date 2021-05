The sanctioned Russian channel STS will broadcast the Ukrainian TV series 100,000 Minutes Together, filmed by the Ukrainian company Studio Kvartal 95.

This is stated in the announcement on the channel's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the premiere of the series 100,000 Minutes Together is scheduled for June 7.

In the description of the series on the website of the Studio Kvartal 95, it is noted that 100,000 Minutes Together is a 16-episode TV series in the genre of a lyrical comedy about the history of spouses who, after seven years of marriage, were quarantined for 69 days in their own home.

The series was filmed in 2020.

The project was directed by Ruslan Khanumak, who played the main role, the second main role was played by actress Daria Rybak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite the fact that the Russian TV channel STS has been under Ukrainian sanctions since May 2020, in April 2021 the channel announced the screening of the Ukrainian TV series Papik, filmed by the Ukrainian studio Kvartal 95.

Also in January, the Russian channel STS launched with KVN on the franchise the comedy project League of Laughter, created by the Ukrainian studio Kvartal 95.

At the same time, the Presidential Office assures that Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not receive royalties from the show on the Russian STS TV channel of the Papik-2 series produced by the Kvartal 95 studio, of which he is a co-founder.

