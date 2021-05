Canada’s Court Declares Downing Of UIA Plane By Iran An Intentional Terrorist Act

A court in Canada has declared downing of the Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company’s plane with an Iranian missile over Teheran in 2020 an intentional act of terrorism.

That follows a statement by Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ruling was passed by the Supreme Court of Ontario under an appeal from four relatives of the tragedy victims.

Iran did not defend itself during the hearing.

The decision will allow the families of those killed to demand in Canada the compensation from Iran.

The compensation decision has not been taken by the court yet.

The compensation envisioned CAD 1.5 billion or USD 1.2 billion as of the moment of the appeal’s filing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, 2020, a Boeing of the UIA company crashed shortly after its take off from the Teheran airport.

The tragedy took lives of 176 people including 11 Ukrainian citizens.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources