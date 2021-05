China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) has seized 25.41 million items of goods suspected of infringing intellectual property rights (IPR) in the first four months of 2021 amid the country's stepped-up IPR protection, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"A total of 18,800 batches of such goods were impounded during the Jan.- April period", – the GAC said.

"Customs nationwide approved 4,491 applications for IPR registration during the period, of which 3,930 applications were related to trademark rights", – GAC data showed.

The GAC has pledged stronger IPR law enforcement, saying more focuses will be put on cross-border commerce, express delivery and other key channels, as well as various transportation modes.

In the first quarter of 2021, the country confiscated 13.33 million goods suspected of IPR infringements.

