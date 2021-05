Rada is offered to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization and to condemn the shelling of Israeli territor

At the Ukrainian parliament Verkhovna Rada was registered a draft resolution condemning the activities of the radical Islamic organization Hamas and recognizing it as terrorist. The corresponding document No. 5530 by the People's Deputy from «Servant of the People» Olga Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk appeared on the parliament's website on May 20.

The draft resolution provides for condemnation of the shelling of Israel by Hamas militants, as well as an order for the Prosecutor General to initiate recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization in Ukraine through a court decision. The document is expected to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

The initiative already was supported by over 80 deputies of different factions.

