President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits an all-Ukrainian referendum on the situation in Donbas.

He announced this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will present to the public a referendum with such a topic (the situation in Donbas) for consideration. This may be one of the plans, if the other does not work," Zelenskyy said.

In his opinion, it is the all-Ukrainian referendum, and not the local one, that should deal with the most important issue in Ukraine, namely the situation with the temporarily occupied territory in Donbas.

Zelenskyy noted that there are already several plans to end the war and return the temporarily occupied territories and people to Ukraine.

A referendum is one such option, if the other does not work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 26, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on an all-Ukrainian referendum with the possibility of raising questions about changing the territory and repealing laws adopted by the parliament through online voting.

On February 17, the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, signed this bill and sent it to Zelenskyy for signature.

In April 2021, Zelenskyy signed the law on an all-Ukrainian referendum.

