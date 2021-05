Bill On Status Of Oligarchs Requires Meetings Between Senior Officials And Oligarchs To Be Public – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the bill on the status of oligarchs requires meetings between senior government officials and oligarchs to be public.

Zelenskyy said this at a press conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In our new law on de-oligarchization, people, officials, and many others, including the president and the Office of the President ... the authorities, and the top authorities cannot meet with these or other big businessmen. If they meet, because it is sometimes very important, then such a meeting must be public. Even if they meet and the meeting is unimportant, it must also be public. They will submit reports on certain meetings," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian oligarchs will come under sanctions if they receive the status of oligarch.

According to him, the bill on the status of oligarchs is almost ready, and it will be made public next week.

