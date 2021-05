UIA To Resume Flights From Kyiv To Tel Aviv From May 24

Ukraine International Airlines intends to resume flights from Kyiv to Tel Aviv (Israel) from May 24.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After conducting an internal risk assessment, taking into account the current standards of Ben-Gurion Airport and messages from the aviation services of Ukraine and Israel, UIA is considering the possibility of resuming flights from May 24, 2021," it was said.

Thus, it is planned to operate flights from Kyiv to Tel Aviv on May 24, 26, 30 and 31, and back on May 25, 27 and 31.

At the same time, the flights Odesa - Tel Aviv - Odesa were canceled until May 31 inclusive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA canceled all flights to Tel Aviv until May 24.

UIA's decision to operate flights will be reviewed every 48 hours, taking into account updates on flight restrictions at Tel Aviv airport.

